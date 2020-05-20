New Data Released on Consumer Attitudes Toward Restaurant Dining Post-Pandemic
Research shows how consumers plan to change their dining behaviors in the coming months
It’s not about who makes the best burger anymore. It’s about who makes the customer feel most comfortable. We believe this research begins to paint that picture.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measure Protocol, Decode Consulting and Garden Social Beer Garden and Kitchen surveyed 795 adult Americans in late April 2020 to understand consumer sentiment toward local restaurants and on-site dining post-pandemic. They have published “How will restaurant dining behaviour shift after COVID-19?”, a report that provides insights into how consumers plan to change their dining behaviors in the coming months.
— Dave Boller of Garden Social Beer Garden & Kitchen in New York
The data, partially collected with Measure Protocol’s blockchain-powered MSR research app, showed that consumers have a surprisingly high awareness of the significant impact that the pandemic is having on restaurants. Specific concerns were uncovered during the research, providing opportunities for restaurants to proactively address customer needs.
Key Findings
- Respondents (77%) believe that restaurants have been hit the hardest by the pandemic, above the airline (54%) and live entertainment (42%) industries
- Consumers are empathetic toward the plight of restaurants and are less concerned about the risk of going to a restaurant (31%) than to a public event (57%) or taking a flight (52%)
- Caution is a leading sentiment when considering a future restaurant visit as 48% will try and go back but will be very cautious; 37% fewer plan to dine at restaurants at least weekly
- Consumers (73%) expect new requirements and protocols to be in place for six months to at least a year, and feel that visible evidence of cleanliness procedures are most important (86%)
Consumers are resilient and will return to on-site dining experiences at restaurants, but they expect things to be different. The complete report illustrates further data on consumer sentiment, and advice for specific actions that restaurants can take to address audience concerns.
Dave Boller of Garden Social Beer Garden & Kitchen in New York, said, “As a small business owner we are all thinking about what’s the new norm, and what does America 2.0 look like in terms of dining — that’s what we’re trying to figure out with this study. It’s not about who makes the best burger anymore. It’s about who makes the customer feel most comfortable. We believe this research begins to paint that picture."
Download here: How will restaurant dining behaviour shift after COVID-19
