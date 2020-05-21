Union Carpenters Local 255 Donate Canned Goods and Groceries for Delaware PALW Food Drive

(L) Senator Brown, Mungu Sanchez, Sam Noel, Christopher Purnell and Staff (L) Council Representative Sam Noel and Executive Director of PALW, Christopher Purnell (black shirt) Council Representative Sam Noel and Volunteers

State Senator Darius J. Brown (D) Lends Support for Successful Food Drive

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Carpenters Local 255, Eastern Atlantic States Council of Carpenters recently donated cans of food to the Police Athletic League (PALW) in Wilmington, Delaware.

The carpenters participated in the annual mobile food drive by donating canned goods and $500 worth of groceries, according to Christopher Purnell, executive director, PALW, Wilmington.

Between a collection of canned foods and fresh items, including fruit, vegetables and milk, PALW was able to distribute 124 food boxes to local residents who were struggling financially because of the coronavirus.

PALW distributed the food by handing the packages to cars that passed through a distribution lane. PALW volunteers observed all safety protocols — masks and gloves, for example — while placing the packages into the vehicles.

“We also had a few walk-ups, and we made sure to maintain social distancing,” he said.

Purnell had praise for the carpenter’s effort. “It was a joint venture,” Purnell said. “This was our first joint venture together, and they add a great deal to the success of the mobile food drive, because of the food and funds they donated to our cause,” he said.

“PALW is a well-known and active member of our community here in Wilmington, and the carpenters were able to show that they’re not just a union getting union jobs but are a genuine presence in our community that we can rely upon.

“We contacted State Senator Darius Brown and asked how we could help the community, and he directed us toward the PALW center and Mr. Purnell,” said Sam Noel, representative for Local 255, Eastern Atlantic States Council of Carpenters. “It was an immediate meeting of the minds. PALW is heavily involved in helping their community, and we always are looking to help our fellow citizens.”

Noel said the exceptional stress brought about by the coronavirus made the effort even more important.

Purnell also praised Brown. “Senator Brown is more than an elected official,” said Purnell. “He cares about his district and the people and is always involved in every way possible.”

"This donation will help keep food on the table for dozens of struggling families who need our assistance the most,” said Senator Darius Brown, D-Wilmington. "It's vital that we work together, now more than ever. Union Carpenters Local 225 and the Police Athletic League each have a proud history of supporting the community and I'm glad we were able to bring them together to help our state, our community and our neighbors get through this pandemic."

PAL is a nationwide organization incorporated with the police departments who develop, mentor and teach young men and women through education, tutorials, athletics and other activities to support their communities.

For more information about Local 225, visit http://ubclocal255.org.

For more information about PALW, Wilmington, Delaware, visit http://palw.org.