Thermostat Recycling Corp. Achieves Major Milestone: 3 Million Mercury-Containing Thermostats Collected

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) has reached a significant achievement in environmental stewardship: the collection of 3 million mercury-containing thermostats. This milestone marks a crucial step forward in its ongoing commitment to sustainability and the protection of our planet.

"This accomplishment underscores TRC's dedication to environmental responsibility and sustainability," said Danielle Myers, executive director. "The collection of 3 million mercury-containing thermostats is a testament to the collective efforts of our team, partners, and stakeholders in safeguarding our environment."

Over the years, TRC has worked tirelessly to ensure the safe disposal of mercury-containing thermostats, preventing mercury from entering the environment. With the support of its industry partners and participants, it has successfully collected and disposed of these thermostats, mitigating potential risks to public health and the ecosystem.

However, as it celebrates this milestone, it also recognizes that it signals a shift in future efforts. As mercury-containing thermostats become increasingly rare, the number and pace of collections are expected to decline. This milestone serves as a reminder that our perseverance has been constant for many years and underscores the importance of continued vigilance in managing hazardous materials.

"We acknowledge that these significant milestones will become fewer and far between as we deplete the remaining number of mercury-containing thermostats to be collected," Myers said. "While we celebrate this achievement, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to promote sustainability and environmental protection."

Moving forward, TRC remains committed to keeping mercury out of the waste stream in order to protect the environment. Together, it will continue to strive toward a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future for generations to come.

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 28 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 3 million thermostats containing 14 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.