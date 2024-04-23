Explore the Training Center from Home: Virtually Tour the EAS Carpenters Training Center & Learn Careers in Carpentry

EASCTC Logo

HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Technical Center in Hammonton, New Jersey, has launched a virtual tour of its 40,000-square-foot facility. The tour is available in both English and Spanish. It provides the opportunity to remotely view the state-of-the-art training center and the exceptional training that union apprentice carpenters receive.

The virtual tour is a unique and immersive experience, allowing viewers to explore the training center's various workshops, classrooms, and equipment. It also permits interested candidates to view the facilities and various carpentry specialties more quickly by removing any travel obstacles.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals who are considering a career in carpentry to get a firsthand look at the facility and the training they will receive as union apprentice carpenter,” said Phil Diaz, training director, Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Technical Centers. “The training center also serves as a valuable resource for contractors and other industry professionals who are interested in partnering with union carpenters. If you wonder what union carpentry as a career looks like, our virtual tour is a perfect place to start.”

The Union Carpenters Technical Center in Hammonton is dedicated to providing the highest quality training to its members. With a focus on safety, productivity, and professionalism, the center offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers all aspects of carpentry, from basic skills to advanced techniques. The virtual tour showcases the center's commitment to excellence and provides a glimpse into the exceptional training that union apprentice carpenters receive.

To take the tour, visit https://my.mpskin.com/en/tour/tgepz1az or call (609) 567-5675.