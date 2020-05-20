Moving a startup abroad may be the best move a founder can make
Fasttrack immigration is just a part of many Startup Visa programs. Access to public and private funding and resources is often part of the deal.
A move abroad can open up access to investment, talent, and new markets. Government support for high-potential startups can be the difference between success or failure.”BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • More than twenty countries are offering fast-track immigration to startup founders.
— Alison Johnson
• In addition to the visa, programs offer a wide range of public and private support for startups in many countries.
• A Startup Visa can be a pathway to permanent residency, citizenship, and a second passport.
• Immigration departments are still processing Startup Visa applications.
Governments around the world are trying to attract the next unicorn to their country. They are using Startup Visas to supercharge their economies with entrepreneurial talent and high-potential ideas. And they are offering more than just entry into the country – and that may make moving abroad the boost that a startup needs to become the next big thing.
Covid-19 means that there is limited travel at present. But the virus lockdown is also the perfect time for planning and for submitting applications. Immigration departments around the world are still processing visa applications under existing rules.
Alison Johnson, of Where Can I Live, explains. “A move abroad can open up access to investment, talent, and new markets. Government support for high-potential startups can be the difference between success or failure.”
The Netherlands Entrepreneur Visa is an excellent example. If you can collaborate with an approved mentor, accelerator, or incubator on your innovative idea, you are eligible for a 12-month visa. In addition, organisations like Startup Amsterdam and techleap.nl are available to help founders bring their idea to life. And, after 12-months if you are making progress, the visa is renewable and can lead to becoming a Dutch citizen.
Denmark regularly tops lists of the best country in the world to live. It also regularly rates in the top places in the world to do business. For a startup founder with a family, this could be the perfect combination. The Danish Startup Visa covers family and includes access to healthcare and education. A dedicated government agency supports the Startup Visa program.
For a bootstrapping startup, access to talent and infrastructure at reasonable rates can be the difference between success and failure. Low cost-of-living countries like Chile may be the solution. Chile has invested heavily in boosting the startup culture of the country and has built out capabilities like Startup Chile. Founded in 2016 this accelerator is now the biggest in LATAM and has helped to create one of the most diverse startup communities on the planet. The buzzing startup community has attracted a wealth of skills, capabilities, and capital now accessible to founders through the flexible Chile Startup Visa.
Alison Johnson, “Some of the most desirable Expat destinations in the world offer some form of Startup Visa or Entrepreneur Visa programs. For a founder with dreams for their startup and their future, this is a pathway that must be explored. A successful startup and a second passport for you and your family could be a reality. Countries that have a program include Australia, Austria, Canada, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.”
As economies battle to recover from the COVID-19 crisis governments may look to restricting immigration to protect local jobs. One sector that will be immune from these cuts is the Startup Visa quota. Governments recognise that attracting quality talent and high-potential ideas carry long term multiplier benefits for an economy.
Alastair Johnson
Where Can I Live
+34 603 86 19 38
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter