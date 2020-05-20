Moving a startup abroad may be the best move a founder can make

Startup incubators and accelerators are searching the world for the next big thing. Access to quality talent and resources is vital for a startup's success. Founders face many challenges. Moving abroad may remove many roadblocks.

Fasttrack immigration is just a part of many Startup Visa programs. Access to public and private funding and resources is often part of the deal.

A move abroad can open up access to investment, talent, and new markets. Government support for high-potential startups can be the difference between success or failure.” — Alison Johnson