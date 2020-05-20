Governor Cooper Proclaims Emergency Medical Services Week

Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed May 17-23 as Emergency Medical Services Week in North Carolina to recognize the 40,000 men and women who readily provide lifesaving care to those in need. May 19 is proclaimed as EMS for Children Day to honor those who provide pediatric emergency care and are specially trained to address the unique needs of children.

“This year, Emergency Medical Services Week falls in the middle of an unprecedented time. As we battle COVID-19, your work is even more critical to our state,” said Governor Cooper. “Thank you for keeping North Carolina safe through this pandemic and in our everyday lives.”

Emergency care workers respond to hundreds of thousands of calls a year at all times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, EMS providers continue to work to provide essential and life-saving care to their fellow citizens.

Whether volunteer or career emergency responders these highly-trained volunteers are able to give quality emergency care that dramatically improves the survival rate and recovery of those who experience sudden health challenges.

Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to thank the state’s brave first responders for dedication to helping others and keeping us all safe. Watch Governor Cooper’s thank you video.

Read the EMS Week Proclamation.

Read the EMS for Children Day Proclamation.