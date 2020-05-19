Road Closure in Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3011 (Salem Road) in Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County, is closed for maintenance work.

Route 3011 (Salem Road) is closed between Sliding Hill Road and Heim Road in Upper Mahanoy Township. The roadway will remain closed Tuesday evening, May 19. A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew is replacing a deteriorating pipe.

A detour is in place using Erdman Road, Haas Road, Valley Road, Route 2027 (Cider Press Road) in Schuylkill County, and Route 3010 (North Schwaben Creek Road). Work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, May 20, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect changing traffic patterns.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

