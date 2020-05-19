Shaftsbury Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B301579
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME:May 19, 2020 at approximately 1645 hours
STREET: Maple Hill Road
TOWN: Shaftsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jack Cross Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Isaah Hathaway
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi
VEHICLE MODEL: Eclipse
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 19, 2020 at approximately 1645 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the intersection of Maple Hill Road and Jack Cross Road in the town of Shaftsbury for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located vehicle #1 at the position of uncontrolled rest in the roadway with extensive front end damage. The operator, identified as Isaah Hathaway (18) of Bennington, VT, advised he lost control of his vehicle as he exited a curve in the roadway, subsequently striking a tree. Based upon evidence on the roadway, Troopers determined that Hathaway was travelling at a speed in great excess of the posted speed limit of 35 MPH prior to the crash. Hathaway was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for Failing to Drive to the Right and Unreasonable and Imprudent Operation with fines totaling $440 and 6 points.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Shaftsbury Fire Department and Walt's Towing.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421