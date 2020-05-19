Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B301579

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME:May 19, 2020 at approximately 1645 hours

STREET: Maple Hill Road

TOWN: Shaftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jack Cross Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Isaah Hathaway

AGE: 18    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Eclipse

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 19, 2020 at approximately 1645 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the intersection of Maple Hill Road and Jack Cross Road in the town of Shaftsbury for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located vehicle #1 at the position of uncontrolled rest in the roadway with extensive front end damage. The operator, identified as Isaah Hathaway (18) of Bennington, VT, advised he lost control of his vehicle as he exited a curve in the roadway, subsequently striking a tree. Based upon evidence on the roadway, Troopers determined that Hathaway was travelling at a speed in great excess of the posted speed limit of 35 MPH prior to the crash. Hathaway was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for Failing to Drive to the Right and Unreasonable and Imprudent Operation with fines totaling $440 and 6 points.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Shaftsbury Fire Department and Walt's Towing.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

Shaftsbury Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash

