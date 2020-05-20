DOCS Outside the Box! Honored as Health Products & Services Company of the Year by the 2020 American Business Awards®

DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that is was awarded the Bronze Stevie® Award as the Health Products & Services Company of the Year.

We are proud to be recognized for our accomplishments. We believe Americans are demanding and deserving more from their healthcare system and providers.” — Lana Garner, DOM

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that is was awarded the Bronze Stevie® Award as the Health Products & Services Company of the Year. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories. The Stevie winners will be celebrated on August 5, 2020 during a virtual edition of the 18th Annual American Business Awards® ceremony.

Docs Outside the Box! is well known for its innovative protocol that blends traditional and holistic medicine. The practice has experience significant growth, expanded to include walk-in urgent care services, and recently hired a new medical provider. The organization is led by Medical Director, Leah Teekell-Taylor, M.D., and Lana Garner, DOM.

“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5.”

“Our business has grown exponentially over the last year” said Lana Garner, DOM. “We are proud to be recognized for our accomplishments. We believe Americans are demanding and deserving more from their healthcare system and providers.”

For more information about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners, please visit www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a holistic care clinic founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, continued wellness, and transformative care. Our approach to care is a unique blend of Traditional and Holistic Medicine with a sole focus on the longevity of care and wellness across the whole patient. Our three-pronged care plans are comprehensive, educational, and collaborative. Our goal is to ensure each patient is empowered along their care journey to take ownership of their life. We provide guidance to address physical, emotional and spiritual challenges, learn how to utilize their body to its greatest potential, understand all treatment options, including traditional and holistic means to care, take an active approach in making health changes, and learn to make the best health care choices for mind, body and soul; both in our office and in their daily lives.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

###