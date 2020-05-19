Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Amphenol Custom Cable Expands RF Cable Assembly Options Available From Digi-Key Electronics

Pre-configured RF cable assemblies featuring N-Type straight plugs are now available in the Digi-Key Marketplace.

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol Custom Cable (ACC) is proud to announce the expansion of pre-configured cable assemblies available at Digi-Key Electronics. These cable configurations feature high quality Amphenol RF N-Type straight plug connectors and are ideal for high power wireless and RF applications such as antenna connections for in-building wireless and DAS systems.

N-Type cable assemblies operate at 50 ohms and offer reliable performance to 11 GHz or the cut off frequency of the cable selected. Available cable types include standard RG- flexible cables as well as low loss options. Cable assemblies are available in lengths from 12 inches to 3 meters.

Custom RF cable assemblies are available through QuickBuild RF™, a partnership between ACC and Amphenol RF. This easy to use online interface allows engineers to design custom assemblies, selecting from a broad portfolio of connector and cable options. Most cable assembly orders are manufactured, tested and shipped within 48 hours.

