North Penn Water Authority to Close Whitehall Road Weekdays for Utility Improvements in Worcester Township

​King of Prussia, PA – North Penn Water Authority is planning to close Whitehall Road weekdays between Township Line Road and Bean Road in Worcester Township, Montgomery County, beginning Monday, June 1, through Monday, June 15, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for utility installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Whitehall Road motorists will be detoured over Township Line Road, North Wales Road and Bean Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

North Penn Water Authority will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

