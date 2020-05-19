Bridge Replacement Project in Mifflin County Delayed

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that a bridge replacement project on Route 2004 (Back Maitland Road) has been delayed. Work on the bridge spanning Jack’s Creek approximately two miles northeast of Lewistown in Derry Township, Mifflin County, was scheduled to begin today but has been delayed until Tuesday, May 26. Replacing the bridge will remove the structure from Mifflin County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

A previously announced detour using Kishacoquillas Street, Route 3002 (East Charles Street), Route 22/322 westbound, Route 522 and Route 2001 (Crossover Road) will not be implemented until the project gets underway. Temporary traffic signals are in place at the intersection of Routes 522 and 2001 due to a projected increase in traffic at that location, but they are currently set to flash mode and will not become fully operational until the start of the project.

The existing bridge was originally constructed in 1934, is 82-feet long and carries an average of nearly 2,300 vehicles per day.

The overall project consists of removing the existing structure, building the replacement steel multi-girder bridge with concrete deck, approach paving, guiderail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction.

PennDOT now anticipates lifting the detour and opening the bridge to traffic in early September. Crews will return for two days following the reopening to complete an epoxy overlay of the deck, but that work has not been scheduled. An update will be issued prior to that work taking place. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $1.4 million job. Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

