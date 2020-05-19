Student Data Privacy | Nebraska Department of Education

FERPA At A Glance

Originally passed in 1974 and has been amended several times

All schools that receive federal funds are subject to the requirements of FERPA

The Privacy Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) was established by the U.S. DOE to provide resources

Provides opportunity for parents and students 18 and over to review student education records

Prohibits schools from disclosing personally identifiable information (PII) from a student’s records

Requires districts to notify students and parents each of their FERPA rights

Personally Identifiable information (PII) for FERPA includes but is not limited to:

Name of a student or their family members Place of Birth Address or Geolocation information of a student or their family members Mothers maiden name Social Security numbers Other online contact information like screen names Student ID numbers Telephone numbers Email Address Student’s Date of Birth

4 Common exceptions to FERPA

There are allowable exceptions (shown below) which allow districts to use reasonable methods to ensure that any third party that receives student information uses the data for district authorized purposes only. It also requires that the third party destroy all of the data once the data is no longer needed for the purpose which it was shared. Districts should be sure to put these agreements in place before they begin the sharing of student data. The NDE offers membership to its Student Data Privacy Consortium for each Nebraska school district for assistance with these agreements.

School official exception – allows districts to share PII to designated school officials with legitimate interest Studied exception – allows disclosure of PII to third parties that conducting studies on behalf of educational agencies or institutions Audit or evaluation exception – allows disclosure of PII to authorized representatives of federal, state and local education authorities for audit of support educational programs Directory information exception – allows certain PII to be disclosed without parent or eligible student (18 and over) consent if they have notified parents what information is designated as directory information

For more detailed information about FERPA exceptions see the FERPA Exceptions Summary at the PTAC website or click the link below to download the PDF:

PTAC FERPA Exception Summary PDF Link

COPPA At A Glance

COPPA is administered and enforced the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The law protects children under the of 13 who use websites, online g ames and mobile applications

and mobile applications The vendor is responsible for following the law but, districts have an obligation to oversee the vendors use

Districts need to be sure an agreement is in place with third party vendors on the use of the data

Personally Identifiable information (PII) for COPPA includes but is not limited to:

First and last name Social security number Physical address, including street name and city Persistent identifier used to recognize a user over time Online contact information Photographs, video or audio files Screen name or user names Geolocation information Telephone numbers Parent information collected from student online

CIPA At A Glance

Enacted by Congress in 2000

Tied to E-rate funding for school and libraries

Schools and libraries must have an Internet safety policy that includes protective measures like filters

Must block pictures that are obscene, considered child pornography or harmful to minors

Provide education to minors on proper online behavior, social networking interactions and cyberbullying

More information about CIPA can be found on the FCC website or this PDF.

PPRA At A Glance

Regulates collecting student’s personal information on certain sensitive topics (see details below)

Parents must be able to see any instructional or survey material used with their children

Parents have the right to withhold their child from participating

Generally there are 8 protected areas:

Political affiliation or beliefs of student or parents Critical appraisals of people student has family relationships with Mental or psychological problems Legally recognized relationships, like attorneys, doctors and ministers Sex behaviors and attitudes Religious practices, affiliations or beliefs of student or parents Illegal, anti-social, self-incriminating or demeaning behavior Income (other than required by law for eligibility of program or financial assistance)

More details can be found on PPRA at the FerpaSherpa website.

HIPAA At A Glance

Enacted in 1996

Protects the confidentiality and security of healthcare information

HIPAA rarely applies to K – 12 schools because most school collected records are considered education records bound by FERPA instead

More guidance on HIPAA as it relates to FERPA can be found in this PDF.

State Guidance At A Glance

NE state statutes related to Student Data Privacy are: 79-2,104 79 -318

Board policy for these statutes is summarized in Rule 6

Quick link to Rule 6 document