Middlesex Barracks; Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

               

CASE#:20A301976

TROOPER: David Lambert                                            

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2020 at 0935 hours

LOCATION: East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault 

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Morse                            

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time State Police responded to a residence in East Montpelier for a report of an intoxicated male identified as Thomas Morse. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with the complainant who indicated that Morse had assaulted her the night before. Troopers then attempted to make contact with Morse and found him unconscious in his residence. Troopers requested an ambulance respond to the scene to evaluate Morse. Subsequently Morse was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center to be further observed and evaluated. Morse was issued conditions of release and ordered to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on May 20th, 2020 at 1100 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/20/2020 at 1100 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

Middlesex Barracks; Domestic Assault

