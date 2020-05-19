Middlesex Barracks; Domestic Assault
CASE#:20A301976
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/19/2020 at 0935 hours
LOCATION: East Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Thomas Morse
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time State Police responded to a residence in East Montpelier for a report of an intoxicated male identified as Thomas Morse. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with the complainant who indicated that Morse had assaulted her the night before. Troopers then attempted to make contact with Morse and found him unconscious in his residence. Troopers requested an ambulance respond to the scene to evaluate Morse. Subsequently Morse was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center to be further observed and evaluated. Morse was issued conditions of release and ordered to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on May 20th, 2020 at 1100 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/20/2020 at 1100 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None
