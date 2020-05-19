MEDIA ALERT: Markkula Center for Applied Ethics to Host Panel Discussion on the Ethics of False Information and Covid-19
What:
Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics will host a live-streamed discussion: “Media and the Pandemic: When False Information Can Kill You”. Coronavirus offers an unfortunate case study of how false and distorted narratives can take hold with grave implications for the public. This expert panel will bring to light the related issues.
Who:
(speakers)
• Eric Deggans: NPR TV Critic, Media Analyst for MSNBC/NBC News, Author: “Race-Baiter, How the Media Wields Dangerous Words to Divide a Nation”
• Kate Starbird: Associate Professor, Department of Human Centered Design & Engineering, University of Washington
• Anita Varma: Assistant Director, Journalism & Media Ethics, Social Sector Ethics Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
(moderator)
• David DeCosse: Director, Religious and Catholic Ethics and Campus Ethics Programs, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
When:
Thursday, May 21, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PDT
Why:
In the midst of this global public health crisis, people are turning to social media and journalism with record frequency as they seek help navigating the pandemic. How reliable are the claims we find through media? What ethical responsibility do social media companies and news organizations bear for the claims they amplify?
Where:
Visit Santa Clara University’s Linkedin page to join the event at: https://www.linkedin.com/school/santa-clara-university/
This event is part of the Essential Ethics series of video interviews with leading experts on the ethical implications associated with today’s most pressing issues from the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics. For more information on the ethical dilemmas associated with the Covid-19 outbreak, visit our related Ethics Spotlight.
About the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics
Founded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the Santa Clara University community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see https://www.scu.edu/ethics.
