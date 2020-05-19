RealtyHive Director Hugh Gilliam Named as President of FIABCI - USA
Gilliam brings new opportunities for international real estate education, networking, and marketing to the industry groupATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hugh Gilliam, Director of International Real Estate for RealtyHive, has been named President of FIABCI-USA, the International Real Estate Federation. Mr. Gilliam has been a leading member of the worldwide business networking organization for ten years and most recently was Vice President of Local Councils, a member of the Executive Committee and Chapter Board member.
Founded in France in 1951, FIABCI (a French acronym for Federation Internationale des Administrateurs de Bien-Conselis Immobiliers) is a global business organization for all professionals associated with the real estate industry. Members of the organization span from architects, developers, and brokers to investors, service providers, and public authorities, as well as many other professionals.
FIABCI helps members to continually improve their real estate skills and education as well as establish cross-border relationships and referral networks. “Over the last ten years as a FIABCI member, I have had the opportunity to network with exceptional world professionals and glean unrivaled knowledge for my own global business,” said Gilliam.
In his new role as FIABCI-USA President, Gilliam says he plans to assimilate case studies featuring members who are conducting business in the global arena, strengthen the USA Local Council Network, increase exposure and interaction among our global chapters and create more educational programming for members.
In addition to his new role with FIABCI and position at RealtyHive, Gilliam is an award-winning Realtor based in Atlanta, Georgia, and the co-founder of Doorways International e-magazine. Each month, Doorways International showcases luxury properties from around the world to its extensive list of highly engaged buyers and real estate professionals.
“I’m looking forward to my new duties as FIABCI-USA President and want to continue spreading the news of our professional organization. I know that with my affiliation with RealtyHive and it’s vast global network now spanning over 217 countries; I can create more exposure for both FIABCI-USA and our other International Chapters.”
About RealtyHive
RealtyHive is a global marketing platform designed for real estate agents, brokers, and private property sellers to increase the exposure of their for-sale properties through time-limited events and digital marketing.
About FIABCI
Founded in 1951 in Paris, FIABCI is a worldwide business networking organization for all professionals associated with the real estate industry. FIABCI has provided access and opportunities for real estate professionals interested in gaining knowledge, sharing information and conducting international business with each other.
About Doorways International
Doorways International is an electronic magazine featuring premier luxury properties from around the world. Properties and broker clients have been hand-selected by co-founder Hugh Gilliam to create an international property marketing network specially crafted for the high-end luxury real estate market.
