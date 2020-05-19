Imbue Botanicals, LLC Reintroduces transcend All Organic Gummies
Imbue Botanicals, LLC has reintroduced its transcend all natural, fully-infused gummies.PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC, a Wyoming based company, is pleased to reintroduce its popular transcend 10 mg gummies. The product introduction helps further improve its extensive hemp-derived CBD product line with gummies unlike most others currently marketed.
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures and CBD capsules and CBD topicals for both people and pets.
“We wanted to improve our current product,” said Tom Bauer, Managing Partner for Imbue Botanicals. “So we completely reformulated them so they’re now 100% Vegan and 100% Organic, these distinctive 10 mg all natural, oil-infused, great tasting CBD gummies provide a convenient way to get your daily dose. Made with our 100% organic CBD oil processed from Colorado grown hemp, you can be sure you’re getting a gummy that lives up to Imbue standards, all at a lower price!”
With mixed natural flavors of green apple, raspberry lemonade, mango and watermelon, they’re sure to be a sweet spot in your day. Packaged in a unique clear container with 30 each.
The product is available from select retailers and pharmacies, and online at www.imbuebotanicals.com
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:

Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, topical CBD lotions and salves. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free and vegan. Available in their own online CBD store, www.imbuebotanicals.com, or through other select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.
Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuebotanicals.com
