M-203 project near Hancock starts May 26

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Houghton

HIGHWAY: M-203

CLOSEST CITY: Hancock

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Wednesday, July 15, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $1.5 million to resurface just more than 10 miles of M-203 from north of Anthony Street to east of Bear Lake Road in the city of Hancock, Houghton County. Work includes milling and resurfacing, aggregate shoulders, guardrail work and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship warranty.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

