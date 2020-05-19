Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-28 BR resurfacing in Negaunee starts May 26

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809

COUNTY: Marquette

HIGHWAY: M-28 Business Route (BR)

CLOSEST CITY: Negaunee

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $1 million to resurface about a mile of M-28 BR from Gold Street to just south of Water Street in the city of Negaunee, Marquette County. Work includes milling and resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk, ramps, storm sewer, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship warranty.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

M-28 BR resurfacing in Negaunee starts May 26

