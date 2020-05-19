Road Closure - RT 313 W Arlington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

News Release – Arlington

VT Route 313 W Arlington VT is closed due to power pole and lines down. This road closure is expected to last until further notice and detours are in place. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should seek alternate routes when available.

Please drive carefully.

