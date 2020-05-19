Over Half of First-Time Remote Workers Want Permanent Flexibility, Study Shows

What will the future of work look like, based on peoples' recent experience with remote working?

A new report by Coworker and Coworking Insights identifies the advantages and challenges of remote work, offering insights into the future of flexible offices.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to better understand the ways in which remote workers and coworking operators are navigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Coworker recently conducted research of 14,000 coworking spaces worldwide and today released the findings in a new report.

The report, titled “The Future of Work: What the Future Holds for Coworking and Remote Work,” is published in partnership with Coworking Insights, the leading source for data in the flexible office industry.

“We set out to collect information about the current landscape for remote work in respect to coworking, which has allowed us to make several key predictions,” said Madison Maidment, Chief Operating Officer of Coworker. “By identifying the main benefits and drawbacks of working remotely both from the perspective of long-time and first-time remote workers, the report provides powerful insights into what the return to work might look like for employees and flexible office spaces alike.”

To gather the data, Coworker shared two unique surveys with all members and coworking spaces within its network in 172 countries across the globe. The surveys were principally distributed between March and April 2020.

The report, which were published on May 18, illustrates several key insights about the state of remote work during the pandemic and beyond, including:

—79.7% of respondents reported greater productivity when working remotely

—52.9% of first-time remote workers said they now aspire to work remotely for the rest of their career

—71.5% of remote workers plan to return to or try coworking spaces once lockdowns are lifted

—During lockdown, remote work has brought about positive effects for peoples’ finances (77.47%), family or social lives (76.37%), mental health (77.2%), and career trajectory (60.71%)

Additionally, the most cited advantage to remote working was having a flexible schedule (73.9%), while the greatest challenge was avoiding distractions at home (55.49%).

For coworking spaces, many of which have faced restricted hours, loss of memberships and temporary closures, the pandemic has caused operators to reconsider their protocols and adjust their business models. The report also highlights the common consequences of COVID-19 for coworking and alternative business solutions.

“By combining data from remote professionals and shared office operators, the return to work looks like it will favor the flexible office industry,” said Maidment. “Much to the surprise of many employers, remote work has led to business continuity and even advancement.

“With so many professionals finding success while working remotely, coworking spaces can offer all of the support and resources that a home office may lack. We believe this will cause the utilization of coworking spaces to increase in the next year,” said Maidment.

To read the full report, visit www.coworkinginsights.com/reports.

