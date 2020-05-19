Biovène Barcelona Unveils #COWIN20 Campaign

PPE for First Responders

Winning Together- United Globally, 2020

We understand the support needed is critical – it can be as easy as liking and sharing the latest communications... – or asking if there are still urgent needs for donations of PPE equipment” — Erik Lambert, CEO Biovène Barcelona

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ​R&R Consumer Healthcare, with the innovative brand of ‘premium’ but accessible beauty products, Biovène Barcelona, extends their ethos of being socially conscious during the COVID-19 global pandemic with the launch of their #COWIN20 Campaign.

This global campaign sees the launch of the website www.cowin-20.com, dedicated to raising funds to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to public service workers in local communities in cities and countries all over the world.

“In this state of catastrophe and tragedy, we are experiencing a new collaborative effort from all over the world to win the battle; everyone is really coming together and helping in any way, shape or form. We understand the support needed is critical – it can be as easy as liking and sharing the latest communications from the local city or government – or asking if there are still urgent needs for donations of any PPE equipment.”-Erik Lambert, President - R&R Consumer Healthcare & CEO of Biovène Barcelona

The website was set up to help the fight against the COVID-19 virus and anything preventing PPE reaching personnel and people in need, whether for medical work or personal needs, as the climate for such supplies has reached suppliers seeking deep profits and manipulating prices with limited quantities.

The website clearly states this is NOT for:

“People/Entities looking to purchase PPE and resell high above market cost - or with intention to keep in storage/hoarding to limit the access for people with urgent needs.”

The heart and base of its intention is to support communities that have no other access to acquire or donate PPE and to WIN Together, United, Globally this 2020.

“Our international teams and associates have been working tirelessly over the past 5 months to source, purchase and deliver any emergency supplies urgently required from within our R&R Global Alliance Network, spearheaded by our amazing Biovène distributors. Our new trading desks are now buying and selling daily.”- Pedro da Cruz, Vice President, Biovène Barcelona

Dedicated to helping the Spanish government in the war against deadly COVID-19, the company prioritized their services, inventory and supply lines to help Spain win this battle back in March. Donations by the thousands of (N95) surgical-grade face masks have been made to ‘Center Medic Castelldefels’, Policia Local, and Mossos d'Esquadra by the company.

“In a state of emergency, there are risks we are sometimes not fully aware of yet. We have been adapting to global changes quickly and are confident to say over 97% of all goods ordered have been delivered to the specified address on time, in full.”- Francisco Rivera, Head of Logistics, Barcelona

This campaign also incorporates the launch of brand 365DOC, dedicated to making PPE items accessible to companies/ communities, or those in of immediate need of items without ridiculous markups in pricing. 365DOC has also collaborated with viral internet sensation Arman Izadi and his Quarantine Mansion project to help the United States government, hospitals, and anyone in need of 3M 8210 NIOSH Respirators.

The company hopes that the #COWIN-20 campaign can contribute significantly and have all countries to come together to fight the war on this invisible enemy.

www.cowin-20.com

www.biovenebarcelona.com

www.quarantinemansion.com

#ClapYourHands for Health Care Workers and First Responders Worldwide!