Visual Connections Partners with trUStr on HHS-PSC IAAI Award
Visual Connections' has added trUSX, a key technology partner to the IAAI contract.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visual Connections, LLC (VC) (http://www.visualconnections.net), secured an unrestricted, prime award as a SDVOSB, HUBZone Small Business for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Program Support Centers’ (PSC), Intelligent Automation/Artificial Intelligence IDIQ (IAAI). This award enables VC and its partners to compete for Requests for Task Order Proposals (RFTOPs) issued via this innovative IAAI contract vehicle providing solutions, services and products.
Visual Connections' assembled a strategic team of partners composed of “technology partners” and “service partners” to facilitate robust offerings for this contract. A key technology partner that VC has added to this contract is trUSX Inc (www.trUStr.US), a unique persona-based artificial intelligence company yielding intelligent rewards- and language-based workflow optimization tools for its clients. Via a VC prime contract, VC and trUSX Inc are partnering to conceive, develop and implement a successful artificial intelligence pilot for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), applying behavioral economic principles towards CMS’ Medicare Advantage program, which covers over 22 million beneficiaries. This pilot is designed to leverage a rewards-based approach for reinforcing coding integrity. This pilot additionally tests the power of preemptive positivity to enable coders to receive words of encouragement and other positive sentiments for a job well done, for example in the identification of anomalies to help reduce and minimize the “pay-and-chase path of recovery of funds” and to enhance CMS’ ability to proactively identify and investigate potential fraud and overutilization.
As a multiple-award, government-wide IDIQ contract vehicle, it enables HHS, PSC, and all HHS operating divisions, as well as other government agencies, to rapidly obtain innovative Intelligent Automation/Artificial Intelligence (IAAI) solutions, services, and products from both large and small businesses. Currently, this IAAI IDIQ vehicle has a value of $49M with a five-year period of performance.
This IAAI contract vehicle expands upon and enhances VC’s existing IAAI past performance and the value we have created and delivered in support of our CMS clients on related prime and subcontracts where we have delivered IAAI solutions using such tools and approaches as Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Deep Decisioning, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). These successes form the foundation for enabling VC to bring our IAAI expertise to bear for the benefit of other HHS operating divisions and other government agencies.
The goals of this IAAI IDIQ contract, as referenced by HHS PSC, are to support public sector transformation by automation and innovation, particularly with IAAI technologies, to facilitate shifts from “Low Value” to “High Value” tasks according to OMB M-18-23. Further, as referenced in OMB M-17-22 memo and outlined in PSC’s solicitation “the ultimate goal is to establish and implement solutions that create a lean, accountable and more efficient government that works for the American people.”
PSC is the largest multi-function shared service provider to the federal government. Hosted by the HHS, PSC provides services to help its customers achieve mission-critical results. As a shared service provider, PSC’s focus is on delivering mission support functions better, faster and more efficiently. As a result, it is well-positioned to procure technological solutions that generate efficiencies and cost savings across HHS and throughout the Federal Government.
About Visual Connections (VC)
Founded in 2007 and based in Windsor Mill, Maryland, VC is a full spectrum service provider of information technology services, program and portfolio management, data analytics, medical record review, video surveillance and cabling for federal clients. The Company specialize in Health IT and building artificial intelligence data platforms for analyzing big data in the public healthcare agencies from a fraud, waste and abuse perspective. The Company has successfully delivered on 35 Federal contracts overall with 16 as Prime and 21 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services contracts with five as Prime.
About trUStr
Launched in 2017 by a team of experienced behavioral economists and artificial intelligence experts, trUStr is a platform created by trUSX Inc that uses language to engage and reward measured behavioral change in a trusted manner. This multi-way dialogue leads to a more natural conversational journey that has broad applications ranging from telehealth and virtual clinical trials to medication adherence and workflow optimization.
