Numerade Launches Online STEM Summer Camps for High School and College Students
Students are invited to sign up for two months of free world-class instruction in subjects such as calculus, physics and chemistry, as well as SAT Prep
By taking our engaging STEM courses this summer, students will not only acquire foundational knowledge but also be positioned to excel next school year.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numerade—an online education platform founded with a mission to provide equitable access to high-quality STEM instruction—today announced the launch of free, virtual STEM summer camps open to students at the middle, high school, and college levels. Course offerings include SAT Test Prep, Calculus, Chemistry, and Physics, all taught by top-ranked STEM PhDs, college professors, and high school teachers. Students can enroll now for this free program and begin taking their courses as soon as June 1 with ongoing enrollment available thereafter.
Students can participate in Numerade’s free summer STEM camps to get a head start on the courses they’ll be taking in the fall or as an enrichment opportunity in which they can take courses not offered at their school. Students may also use these courses to catch up on any material missed due to school closures caused by Covid-19. Each course follows the common core curriculum and covers an entire semester’s worth of material.
“We’re excited to launch Numerade’s STEM summer camps at a time when it’s more important than ever for students to have access to world-class content to maintain and enhance their learning despite ongoing school closures,” said Nhon Ma, CEO and Co-Founder of Numerade. “By taking our engaging STEM courses this summer, students will not only acquire foundational knowledge but also be positioned to excel next school year. The summer camps are completely free and available asynchronously on any device, making them a great option for any student interested in getting ahead in their learning.”
Each week during the summer, students will receive a new batch of lessons covering interesting and relevant topics, presented in short, digestible video clips. Numerade’s video-based instruction makes learning accessible and engaging. Course offerings include the following:
Test Prep
- SAT Prep—This course will cover in-depth what students need to know for the math, reading, writing, and essay portions of the SAT, including test-
taking techniques and practice problems.
Precalculus and Calculus
- Precalculus—This course weaves together algebra, geometry, and mathematical functions used in pre-calculus and beyond and will cover basic
properties of functions, conic sections, matrices and determinants, introductory trigonometry, and probability.
- Calculus 1 / AB—Students will learn how to solve calculus problems on topics including limits, continuity, derivative rules, optimization, and related
rates.
- Calculus 2 / BC—Students will learn to compute the area of curves and cover topics including integrals, Riemann sums, techniques of integration,
improper integration, differential equations, and Taylor series.
- Calculus 3—Numerade’s highest level calculus summer camp will go in-depth into vector and vector functions in 2D and 3D, multivariable differential
calculus, and double integrals in both the Cartesian and Polar coordinate planes.
Chemistry and Physics
- Chemistry 101—Students will engage in experiments that demonstrate real-life applications of chemistry and delve into measurements, atomic theory,
bonding, stoichiometry, states of matter, solutions, acids and bases, and titrations.
- Chemistry 102—This course builds on Chemistry 101 by helping students uncover and explore principles governing atomic structure, bonding, states of
matter, stoichiometry, and chemical equilibrium.
- Physics 101 Mechanics—In this course, students will discover what's behind phenomena including one-dimensional motion or kinematics and study
Newton's laws of motion, energy, forces, momentum, circular motion, rotational motion, and rolling and slipping objects.
- Physics 102 Electricity and Magnetism—This virtual laboratory course will introduce students to thermodynamics (temperature, heat, heat engines,
entropy), electricity and magnetism.
- Physics 103—Students explore all kinds of waves including mechanical, sound, light, and quantum mechanics and delve deep into concepts at the
leading edge of the field.
Consistent with Numerade’s focus on democratizing access to STEM content from world-class educators, each summer camp is free of charge, accessible on-demand at the learner’s convenience, and on any device. Students at the middle, high school, or college level interested in enhancing their understanding of key STEM subjects are invited to register. Registration is now open for all courses at https://www.numerade.com/summer-camp/
About Numerade
Numerade, a free online education platform founded with a mission to provide equitable access to high-quality instruction, offers more than 300,000 step-by-step video solutions to problems in the most popular STEM textbooks and leading test prep books. Numerade’s library of teacher-made videos includes walk-through solutions as well as full courses in Physics, Chemistry, Math, Biology, Engineering, and Economics. Numerade’s “Office Hours” feature allows educators to record short video lessons for their students to provide asynchronous support in a safe learning environment. To date, Numerade has supported more than 2 million students worldwide.
