Radix Health Announces New Features on athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Enhance Schedule Density
Radix Health Partners with athenahealth to Help Practices Keep Schedules Full and Revenue Consistent as They Reopen
Radix Health, Inc. a leading provider of patient access technologies, today announced new features for its DASH application, available through the athenahealth, Inc. Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this integrated application is available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to help medical groups and health systems across the United States scale their telehealth capabilities, help patients fulfill deferred care, and activate contactless check-in.
— Arun Mohan, MD, MBA, CEO, Radix Health
“We are committed to helping practices emerge from this crisis in a competitively stronger position,” said Arun Mohan, MD, Co-Founder and CEO of Radix Health. “We’ve added features that will enable providers to see more of the right kinds of patients while automating key administrative workflows like scheduling, check-in and referral management. As a result, practices will be able to better fill out their schedules and reduce administrative costs.”
athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company’s vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Radix Health, Inc. joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren’t working, aren’t good enough, or aren’t advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.
To learn more about Radix Health’s integrated application, please visit Radix Health’s product listing page on the Marketplace.
About Radix Health, Inc.
Radix Health is a technology company that believes that patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups to optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey - from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
About athenahealth Marketplace
The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaNet, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.
