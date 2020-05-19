Integrity Compliance Solutions, LLC Launches New Online Learning Center

Derek Sollberger, PE - Integrity Compliance Solutions, LLC

OKLAHOMA CITY, USA , May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity and Compliance Solutions, LLC announces their new Learning Center for all things related to compliance in obtaining and transporting oil, gas and liquids. Led by President Derek Sollberger, Integrity Compliance Solutions, LLC provides turnkey project engineering solutions, regulations expertise and compliance for upstream, midstream and downstream natural gas and liquids transport. Sollberger and his team are willing to share their new research and updates of the ever-evolving Department of Transportation (DOT) 192 and 195 regulations at: https://ic-solutions-llc.com/learning-center/

“We welcome the opportunity to explain and educate organizations, students and companies,” Derek Sollberger President of Integrity Compliance Solutions, LLC says. “For those wanting to know the importance of Upstream, Midstream and Downstream regulations, integrity, and compliance, you are welcome to view our findings posted in our new Learning Center, or we can present information live, over the web.”

Integrity and Compliance Solutions, LLC most recent presentation “How to Avoid Becoming a DOT Accident and What You Need to Know” is featured on its new Learning Center. “The data shows that DOT accidents are expensive, but companies can manage these potential expenditures with regular integrity and procedural reviews,” Sollberger explains.

On an average annual basis, operators are spending $785 per mile for hazardous liquid pipeline accidents. “That can be 35% of typical annual pipeline operating and maintenance budget,” Sollberger says. “Mitigating these cost risks can improve asset economics, and ultimately differentiate operators during competitive market conditions.”

A 20-year industry veteran and Certified PE, Sollberger encourages organizations to email: info@ic-solutions-llc.com with specific questions or requests to present.

About Integrity Compliance Solutions: Integrity and Compliance Solutions, LLC is a full service provider of engineering and operational solutions dedicated to oil and gas pipeline and facility operations. A turnkey provider of integrity & compliance solutions for upstream, midstream or downstream; natural gas or liquids, we offer more than 40 years experience in pipeline compliance and integrity management services. Integrity Compliance Solutions, LLC services include:

• Midstream facility and pipeline design

• E&P producer and Midstream facility A&D services

• Asset optimization and operational cost evaluation

• Construction Management

• Construction & Integrity Inspection

For more information contact Derek Sollberger, President and Founder at: info@ic-solutions-llc.com www.ic-solutions-llc.com