Techcyte Receives a Patent for an AI-based Method to Detect Mold Spores
The U.S. Patent Office has awarded Techcyte a patent for a deep learning image analysis-based approach for detecting and classifying mold spores.
Detecting mold spores has been our most challenging AI-based algorithm to develop because the spores are very small and similar.
Techcyte, a leading developer of AI-based image analysis solutions, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded a patent for a deep learning image analysis-based approach for detecting and classifying mold spores.
“Detecting mold spores has been our most challenging AI-based algorithm to develop because the spores are very small and similar.” said Jim Bates, air quality product manager at Techcyte. “The technology in this patent was used to increase the accuracy of the algorithm!”
Techcyte is using AI-based image analysis to assist technicians to read and classify a mold slide. By combining the strengths of an AI algorithm’s ability to quickly analyze 100% of a slide and a technician’s enhanced ability to confirm mold types, Techcyte’s solution is poised to revolutionize the mold industry.
The solution will be launched at the conclusion of Techcyte’s laboratory study. Initial study results show a 50% decrease in time to read a mold slide, along with more consistent and accurate results.
The Techcyte solution saves a digital image of each mold spore, pollen, and airborne particulate on a slide, significantly improving the reliability and proof of a technician’s counts.
About Techcyte
Headquartered in Lindon, Utah, Techcyte, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is the world leader in AI-based cellular digital diagnostics. Techcyte's use of deep machine learning to perform automated analysis of whole slide microscopy images is revolutionizing digital diagnostics in research, pharmacology, environmental monitoring, and human and animal health. Visit www.techcyte.com for more information.
