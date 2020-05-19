Ideagen Plc Expected to Deliver 11th Consecutive Year of Revenue Growth Despite Difficult Trading Conditions

Ideagen CEO, Ben Dorks

Ben Dorks, Ideagen Chief Executive Officer

• Revenue expected to be up 21% year-on-year • ARR Book increased 34% to £48.7M

Ideagen Plc (LSE:AIM:IDEA)

We are pleased to report that despite the impact of COVID-19 the Group has continued to perform well in delivering another year of quality earnings growth underpinned by strong cash generation”
— Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen PLC
NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global provider of information management software for the governance, risk and compliance market, Ideagen Plc (AIM:IDEA) today published a trading update for the year ended April 30, 2020, and an outlook for the coming financial year.

Ben Dorks, Chief Executive of Ideagen Plc, commented: "We are pleased to report that despite the impact of COVID-19 the Group has continued to perform well in delivering another year of quality earnings growth underpinned by strong cash generation. The Group has now successfully transitioned to primarily a recurring revenue model and has quickly responded to the new business environment and challenges that we face. I would like to thank everyone at Ideagen for their commitment and support during these difficult times.”

It is expected that the Group will be able to report a growth in revenue of 21% at approximately £56.6m, making this the eleventh consecutive year that the business has recorded a growth in revenue.

During the year, Ideagen gained 458 new customers, including Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA) and Baker Tilly, and increased Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR). The Board considers ARR to be the main measure of growth and the basis for future financial success. ARR recognised during the year is expected to be £43.1m, representing an increase to 76% of total revenues from 67% the previous year.

The ARR book increased 34% to £48.7 million, arising from both strong organic growth of approximately 19% and acquired ARR from three acquisitions made within the year.

Ideagen continues to experience growth across a wide range of industry sectors and geographies. Despite the challenging economic times, Ideagen’s customers consider their products to be essential and therefore the company has not experienced the sort of downturn many other companies are facing at the current time.

A refocusing of company strategy at the end of the financial year and the implementation of a prudent cost reduction programme, that has released £4m of annual savings, means the Group has the right financial model to meet market expectations for the current year and continues to intend to pay a dividend in respect of the financial year, in line with its progressive dividend policy.

Due to the current circumstances with regards to coronavirus and the expected impact this will have on the audit process, the company’s full year results will be published later than normal. The expected date is now on or around Sep 22, 2020.

Click to read the full trading statement.

Heather Astbury
Ideagen
+44 7340 158049
email us here

You just read:

Ideagen Plc Expected to Deliver 11th Consecutive Year of Revenue Growth Despite Difficult Trading Conditions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Press Contact
Heather Astbury
Ideagen
+44 7340 158049
Company Details
Ideagen
Ergo House, Mere Way, Ruddington Fields Business Park
Nottingham, NG11 6JS
United Kingdom
+441629699100
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Ideagen is a UK-headquartered, global technology company quoted on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (Ticker: IDEA.L). The Group provides software and services to organisations operating within highly regulated industries such as aviation, banking and finance, life science, healthcare and manufacturing with its main operational premises spread throughout the UK, EU, US, Middle East and SE Asia. With an excellent portfolio of software products including Q-Pulse, Coruson, Pentana Audit, Pentana Risk and PleaseReview, Ideagen helps its clients reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance and oversight and anticipate and manage every detail of risk. Currently, more than 5,000 organisations use Ideagen's products including seven of the top 10 UK accounting firms, all of the top aerospace and defence companies and 75% of the world's leading pharmaceutical firms. Ideagen's diverse and varied customer base includes many well-known, global brands such as British Airways, Aggreko, BAE, Ryanair, US Navy, KLM, BBVA, Bank of New York, Commerzbank, Meggitt, Heineken, Johnson Matthey, Haeco Group and Commerzbank. As well as this, Ideagen counts 180 hospitals across the UK and US amongst its client base. Ideagen directly employs more than 530 members of staff and touches every continent globally. What sets Ideagen apart? Ownership - UK AIM public listed company - Ideagen PLC - IDEA Accreditations - ISO 9001:2015; 14001 & 27001 certified Employees - Over 530 employees and a global Partner Network Customers - 5,000 companies using the Ideagen suite of products globally Support - Based in the UK, US and Asia, we provide 24/7 support 1993 - Year of formation

http://www.ideagen.com

More From This Author
Ideagen Plc Expected to Deliver 11th Consecutive Year of Revenue Growth Despite Difficult Trading Conditions
Ideagen and CompliancePath Extend Product Validation Partnership
Ideagen Offers Coronavirus Health and Safety Online Training Package Free to NHS Workers
View All Stories From This Author