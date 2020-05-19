Global IoT Sensors Market Segments With Growth Rates, 2023

IoT Sensors Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT sensors market is expected to grow from $10.08 billion in 2019 to $10.38 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 3.03%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $19.5 billion in 2023 at rate of about 23.4%. The application of IoT in automotive and transport industries is expected to drive the growth of the IoT sensors market. However, the data security concerns are a key factor hampering the growth of the IoT sensors market.

The IoT sensors market consists of sales of IoT sensors and related services that are used in healthcare, automotive, transportation, manufacturing, and other industrial sectors. The internet of things, or IoT, is a collection of interconnected smart devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people supplied with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transmit data across a network without needing human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

The global IoT sensors market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type: Temperature Sensors; Pressure Sensors; Humidity Sensors; Flow Sensors; Accelerometers; Magnetometers; Gyroscopes; Inertial sensors; Image sensors; Others

By Application: Building Automation; Industrial Application; Automotive Application; Healthcare Application; Retailing & Logistics Application; Security Application; Agriculture Application; Other Applications

By End-user Industry: Healthcare; Automotive and Transportation; Manufacturing/Industrial; Others

By Geography: The global IoT sensors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American IoT sensors market accounts for the largest share in the global IoT sensors market.

Trends In The IoT Sensors Market

Artificial intelligence is a key trend in the IoT sensors market. Artificial intelligence is the basic ingredient required to process the huge amount of data gathered these days, and to maximize its value for the company. AI will assist IoT data analysis in the following areas, such as data accuracy in time series, predictive and advanced analytics, data preparation, geospatial and location real-time (logistic data).

IoT Sensors Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides IoT sensors market overviews, analyzes and forecasts IoT sensors market size and growth for the global IoT sensors market, IoT sensors market share, IoT sensors market players, IoT sensors market size, IoT sensors market segments and geographies, IoT sensors market trends, IoT sensors market drivers and IoT sensors market restraints, IoT sensors market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The IoT sensors market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: Global IoT Sensors Market

Data Segmentations: IoT Sensors Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

IoT Sensors Market Organizations Covered: Texas Instruments, TE Connectivity, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, TDK Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Omron, Honeywell, Sensata Technologies, Broadcom

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, IoT sensors market customer information, IoT sensors market product/service analysis – product examples, IoT sensors market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global IoT sensors market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The IoT Sensors Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the IoT sensors market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The IoT Sensors Sector: The report reveals where the global IoT sensors industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

