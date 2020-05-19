Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,153 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Joins Ami­cus Defend­ing Sep­a­ra­tion of Pow­ers and Urg­ing Court to Dis­miss Case Against Lt. Gen­er­al Michael Flynn

Texas joined an amicus brief led by Ohio that argues the district court in the Michael Flynn prosecution should grant the United States’s motion to dismiss the charges against Mr. Flynn. Supporting the founding principle of separation of powers, the brief reminds the court that a district judge may not act outside his constitutional authority and act as both judge and prosecutor.

Read a copy of the amicus brief here.

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Joins Ami­cus Defend­ing Sep­a­ra­tion of Pow­ers and Urg­ing Court to Dis­miss Case Against Lt. Gen­er­al Michael Flynn

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.