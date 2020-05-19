AG Paxton Joins Amicus Defending Separation of Powers and Urging Court to Dismiss Case Against Lt. General Michael Flynn
Texas joined an amicus brief led by Ohio that argues the district court in the Michael Flynn prosecution should grant the United States’s motion to dismiss the charges against Mr. Flynn. Supporting the founding principle of separation of powers, the brief reminds the court that a district judge may not act outside his constitutional authority and act as both judge and prosecutor.
Read a copy of the amicus brief here.