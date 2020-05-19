Andy Splichal, Acclaimed Author, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Advertising Guide Book- 2020”

Best Advertising Guide Book- 2020 Andy Splichal, Best of Los Angeles Award-Winning Author

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Splichal, acclaimed online marketing strategist, and author, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Advertising Guide Book- 2020- 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 6,700 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. We're honored to include Andy Splichal, author of Make Each Click Count Using Google Shopping: Revealing Profits & Strategies into our BoLAA family.

Andy Splichal is a dynamic marketing professional with a decade and a half of Internet marketing experience. Armed with over a decade of experience in Internet Marketing, Andy launched his own search engine-marketing agency where he would work with small to mid-sized e-commerce businesses and bingo; bongo True Online Presence was born. True Online Presence specializes in maximizing revenues and profits for both professional services and e-commerce businesses through a variety of high-impact services including PPC Management, Lead Generation and Comparison Shopping Engine Management.

Andy's clients include businesses of varying sizes, but regardless of size, one constant remains - "we optimize revenues by focusing on increasing profitable website traffic." All of the company's strategies are based on experience and review of analytics in order to make data-driven recommendations proven to increase profitability. Since 2014, Andy has used these two guiding principles to separate True Online Presence from the large search engine marketing agencies:

1) Limits the number of private clients that he would accept

2) Uses a flat fee per month pricing structure instead of charging based on a percentage of ad dollars spent

Working with a handful of private clients, some of which he has continued to work with since 2014, has been rewarding to him. "I still had a calling that I should be doing more to share my knowledge and vast experience in the moving realm of online advertising."

