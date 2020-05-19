Operation BBQ Relief Serves Five Millionth Meal in Nashville
The Operation BBQ Relief command center was set up outside Nissan Stadium in March to provide over 60,000 meals to families and organizations affected by the tornado.
Disaster relief nonprofit supports those affected by COVID-19 with free meals
Serving our five millionth meal is a huge milestone for us, and we’re excited to do it in Nashville.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operation BBQ Relief, a nonprofit disaster relief organization that supports communities by feeding displaced residents and first responders heartwarming barbeque meals, announced today that their 5 millionth meal will be served to first responders on May 20, 2020, at Martin’s BBQ Joint in downtown Nashville.
— Stan Hays, Co-Founder and CEO of Operation BBQ Relief
While typically serving those affected by natural disasters, Operation BBQ Relief has shifted its efforts to serve those affected by COVID-19—whether that be families in need, first responders, or health care workers caring for those who are sick.
“We were here in March serving over 60,000 free meals after the tornado, and are thrilled to be back helping those in Nashville affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stan Hays, Operation BBQ Relief CEO and Co-Founder. “Serving our five millionth meal is a huge milestone for us, and we’re excited to do it in Nashville.”
As part of the new ‘Operation Restaurant Relief’ program, Operation BBQ Relief has teamed up with Peg Leg Porker and Martin’s BBQ Joint to help make the meals in their restaurants. Operation Restaurant Relief is an initiative that revives closed restaurants by utilizing their kitchens to make free meals that are then distributed to those in need. As part of the effort, the restaurants rehire laid off workers to make the meals, and in turn, the restaurant will receive a stipend from Operation BBQ Relief.
“Restaurants have been hit particularly hard during the COVID-19 crisis. Yet, they have the ideal facilities, expertise, and staff to help us make and serve meals to those affected by the pandemic,” said Hays. “We work diligently with our restaurant partners to follow all the recommended CDC and local health
guidelines to keep everyone safe as we help those in need. It’s been a win-win for all involved.”
Operation BBQ Relief has successfully piloted the program in Kansas City, and it is in operation now in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Over the next four weeks, local Nashville nonprofits partnering with Operation BBQ Relief will distribute and serve 70,000 meals to families and communities affected by the pandemic.
As a non-profit disaster relief organization, Operation BBQ Relief relies on corporate, civic, and personal contributions to ensure their efforts continue. Those interested in donating can do so at www.obr.org. The need for donations is greater now than ever before due to the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis.
About Operation BBQ Relief
Operation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports communities following natural disasters with hot barbeque meals to those in need and on the front lines. After the devastating tornado in Joplin, Mo. in May 2011, competitive pitmasters from eight different states answered the call to feed displaced families and first responders and served over 120,000 meals over 13 days. This experience was the catalyst that started what Operation BBQ Relief is today. With the help of more than 14,000 volunteers, Operation BBQ Relief has provided nearly five million meals throughout the United States. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has provided meals to first responders, medical workers, veterans, families and organizations affected by the pandemic. In 2017, Stan Hays, CEO and Co-Founder was recognized as one of the “CNN Heroes” for his work with Operation BBQ Relief.
For more information, visit obr.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @opbbqrelief.
