iQSTEL, Inc. ( $IQST) Secures China Mobile ($CHL) Network Interconnection Partnership Through QGlobal SMS

iQSTEL Inc. ( IQST) announces QGlobal SMS has secured a partnership deal with China Mobile (CHL) to facilitate the business exchange between IQST and CHL.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020
(Investorideas.com Newswire)- Breaking Tech /Telecom Stock News - iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) is pleased to announce QGlobal SMS has secured a partnership deal with China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) to facilitate the business exchange between iQSTEL and China Mobile.
iQSTEL’s product portfolio continues to grow with VoIP, SMS, 5G, blockchain-based platforms and Internet of Things (IoT). In addition, our carrier network interconnect deals continue to expand globally and now are set to include Asia through our new partnership with China Mobile.
China Mobile is the world largest mobile telecommunications company by subscriber numbers at almost 1 Billion, covering China and Hong Kong as well as Pakistan and some services targeted at Chinese citizens in the UK. A natural progression for China Mobile’s expansion as the Latin American region now houses over four million Asian Latin Americans.
Mr. Iglesias, the Company’s CEO, commented “Being selected to partner with China Mobile as part of their Latin American market expansion validates our business model and could only be achieved through the hard work of corporate management and our team of dedicated employees, consultants and partners. This is a great milestone for all of us at iQSTEL.”
“In addition, this new partnership opens the doors for iQSTEL to explore offering our extensive product and service lines to their 1 Billion subscribers, including our End User Mobile Number Portability blockchain-based application, and our IoT applications. China is the leader in 5G deployment, anticipating coverage to include over 300,000 cities by the end of the year. We look forward to including some of their rapid deployment protocols throughout our networks.” Mr. Iglesias continued.
About iQSTEL Inc.:
iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a is a US-based publicly listed company offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Services with a focus on a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, corporate, enterprise, as well as the retail market. iQSTEL through its subsidiaries Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, IoT Smart Gas Platform, itsBchain offers a "one-stop-shopping” for international and domestic VoIP services, IP-PBX services, SMS exchange for A2P and P2P, OmniChannel Marketing, Internet of Things (IoT) applications (IoT Smart Gas Platform), 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, as well as blockchain-based platforms: Mobile Number Portability Application (MNPA) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace for VoIP, SMS and Data.
About QGlobal SMS LLC.:
QGlobal SMS LLC www.qglobalsms.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. QGlobal SMS is a USA based company founded in 2020 specialized in international and domestic SMS termination, with emphasis on the Applications to Person (A2P) and Person to Person (P2P) for Wholesale Carrier Market and Corporate Market in US. QGlobal SMS has commercial presence in Europe, USA and Latin America. QGlobal SMS has robust international interconnection with Tier1 SMS Aggregators, guarantying its customers high quality and low termination rates, over more than 100 countries worldwide.
About Etelix.com USA, LLC:
www.etelix.com
About SwissLink Carrier AG:
www.swisslink-carrier.com
About itsBchain LLC.:
www.itsBchain.com
Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.
iQSTEL Inc.
IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: investors@iqstel.com
Source: iQSTEL Inc. and its subsidiaries:
www.iqstel.com ; www.etelix.com ; www.swisslink-carrier.com ; www.qglobalsms.com ; www.smsdirectos.com ; www.iotlabs.mx ; www.smartgas.lat ; www.itsBchain.com
