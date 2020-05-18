ATLANTA, GA, US, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release

Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber Presents the Return to the Perimeter Series

A Conversation with Dr. G. P. “Bud” Peterson

The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber, in partnership with TruBiz Partners Inc. /TrustLogics, will host the kickoff event for the virtual Return to the Perimeter series, starting Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dr. G. P. “Bud” Peterson, President Emeritus and Regents Professor at Georgia Institute of Technology and a member of the Technology Hall of Fame – Class of 2017, will share his thoughts on how technology will help shape business in the post-COVID-19 economy. The event will be moderated by Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber Board member, Shirley E. Borghi, Senior Executive with TruBiz Partners Inc., (TrustLogics), and Executive Director & Vice Chairman of the Hispanic Health Coalition of Georgia. This is a very important first in a series dealing with a subject that is at the front of all our minds as we prepare for a return to the workplace in a post COVID-19 business environment.

In a statement sharing the reasoning for the series, Shirley E. Borghi said this: “It is important as stakeholders from all segments of businesses and institutions we collectively recognize and join together in a consorted effort to paradigmly shift each and all of our successes going forward by leveraging technology, our collective subject matter expertise and ability to pivot to change to the betterment of all in the new normal.”

There is an inescapable truth that informs the importance and significance of the impact of technological advancement on every aspect of the manner, in which work is conceived and performed. We are faced with the need to make changes as a direct consequence of new technologies, or to make adjustments in order to take advantage of what the technology offers. Reflecting on the many points of technological inflections, Dr. Srinivas Guptha Dubba, Founder and CEO of TruBiz Partners Inc., /TrustLogics, had this to say in the context of the anticipated changes in the workplace resulting from COVID-19: “ Personal computers and in particular the laptop changed the office and workplace both physically and in terms of productivity. The Internet overnight became much more usable because of the ease of use of apps that became available for everything. Working from home and other such possibilities were talked about but became reality with the “lockdown” due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Can anyone doubt that virtual meeting software has obviated future dependence on the hitherto mandated office attendance, and the rush across town for a half hour meeting?”

It is with great anticipation that we look forward to the insights and helpful suggestions we will hear from Dr. G. P. “Bud” Peterson as he shares how we should prepare for the return to work in the post COVID-19 economy. We hope you will join this virtual session with the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber, since we believe this issue is not only important to keep the workforce safe, but also to achieve a “new” measure of normalcy in our daily working lives.

Attendees can access this series on Facebook Live via the Chamber’s three Facebook pages: Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber, Emerging Leaders of Dunwoody, and Engage Dunwoody. Viewing of the series id free; everyone is invited to attend. Sponsorships ranging from $250 to $4,000 are available here.

About the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber

The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber advances economic prosperity. The Chamber serves as an impact organization for businesses by engaging in economic development, fostering collaborative regional leadership, and advocating for business prosperity. For more information concerning the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber, please visit www.perimeterchamber.com or call (678) 244-9700.