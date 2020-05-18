M-22 Betsie Lake causeway reduced to one lane due to high water

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

Fast facts: - Due to high water levels on Betsie Lake overtopping the outer edge of M-22 on the causeway, the road has been reduced to one lane with traffic controlled by a temporary traffic signal. - It's not known how long this reduction will be needed; the restriction is based on water levels. - If water levels rise further, M-22 will be closed and traffic detoured.

May 18, 2020 -- Due to high water levels on Betsie Lake overtopping the outer edge of M-22 on the causeway, the road has been reduced to one lane of alternating traffic controlled by a temporary traffic signal.

In recent months, water levels on Betsie Lake have risen to the point where they have reached the M-22 roadway edge. With the latest rain event, they have risen to the point where the outer portion of each driving lane has been covered, leaving only the center of the road safe for traffic. (Area map)

Temporary traffic signals are being placed at both ends of the causeway today, controlling one lane of alternating traffic down the center of the roadway.

If water levels continue to rise as predicted, the road will be closed temporarily until the water recedes. During such a closure, traffic will be detoured in cooperation with the Benzie County Road Commission using Grace Road, US-31, and M-115. The detour route is about 15 miles and adds about 20 minutes in travel time.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.