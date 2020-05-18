Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
N.D. Attorney General opinions: May 18

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has issued two opinions:

That the city of Napoleon properly noticed a meeting, but then violated the law when it discussed personnel matters during an executive session. A public entity may not hold an executive session to discuss personnel matters even though it might be uncomfortable to discuss an employee’s job performance, evaluation, or termination at an open meeting. 

Read the opinion at https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2020/OR-OM/2020-O-03.pdf

That Higher Education Challenge Grant matching funds may indirectly benefit athletics; students who are also athletes may receive eligible scholarships so long as the basis for the scholarship is academic rather than athletic.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2020/Letter/2020-L-01.pdf

