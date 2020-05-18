Gov. Henry McMaster Signs Continuing Resolution, Issues Signing Statement Urging Swift Action

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today signed H. 3411 into law. The bill, also called a continuing resolution, provides for the continued and uninterrupted operation of state government into the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020.

In signing the bill into law, the governor issued a signing statement addressing the federal CARES Act funding. The governor’s full statement can be found on the governor’s website.

“The Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act urgently passed by the Congress and signed into law by President Trump provided South Carolina with over $1.9 billion dollars,” the governor’s statement reads. “Its sole purpose is the reimbursement of legitimate COVID 19 expenses incurred by state agencies, local governments, first responders, hospitals, school districts and institutions of higher education – to be done quickly but carefully to get them back on their feet. Time is of the essence and deadlines are approaching.”

The governor also addressed the work of AccelerateSC – a group created by the governor last month which serves as a coordinated economic revitalization effort involving business leaders, healthcare professionals, educators, local government officials, and others.

“Shortly, based on many of the AccelerateSC recommendations, I will propose to the General Assembly a listing of priorities for appropriating CARES Act funds,” the statement reads. “These relief funds belong to the people of South Carolina, not politicians, and we must deliver them to where they are needed. Consideration for their appropriation must be done expeditiously – but also wisely, transparently and with meticulous accountability.

The governor continued, “To that end – I ask that you call the General Assembly back into session soon after receiving these recommendations. Any delay will cost the people of our state the one thing they don’t have – time.”