Route 4025 Sewickley Bridge Preparatory Work Begins Wednesday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing preparatory work on the Sewickley Bridge (Route 4025) in Moon Township and Sewickley Borough, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, May 20 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed on the bridge over the Ohio River between Route 65 in Sewickley and Route 51 in Moon weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through mid-June. Swank Construction Company, LLC will conduct the preparatory work including shield installation and drilling for beam locations on the $3.69 million project.

Preservation work on the bridge includes a deck overlay, bearing and deck joint replacement, and other miscellaneous construction activities. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in late fall 2020.

Additional information will be provided prior to the start of the actual preservation work including work hours and restrictions.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Sewickley Bridge traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Sewickley Bridge” in the subject line.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

