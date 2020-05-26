Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd., (OTC: PLSI) Announces New CEO, Willis Victory
Willis Victory, Entrepreneur, Author and CEO of Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd.
Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSI)
I am looking forward to building the mission and creating social impact, while focusing on increasing efforts for greater social good. Defining the 'why' in what we are doing- is very important.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Willis Victory
Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited (OTC: PLSI) (“Phoenix Life”), an adaptive healthcare solutions company, announced today that Willis Victory has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Victory will also serve on the board of directors for PLSI.
Phoenix Life Sciences International is well-positioned to be a leader in the nation’s hemp-based CBD space with its extensive intellectual property, proprietary processes and experienced team. The Company is investing heavily in expanding its operations with new offices on Martha’s Vineyard and Arizona; the company is scaling a state-of-the-art industrial scale facility to process large-scale cultivation and manufacture a wide range of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products. Our business is to advance research and integrate programs and manufacturing of products that target and treat diabetes, pain, cancer, address psychological, gastrointestinal, autoimmune, autism and neurological sleep disorders, while contributing in restoring the body back to its natural essence. We strive to create partnerships and integrate these programs for human health into communities worldwide as part of our Global Health Initiative.
Willis Victory is an incredibly dynamic business leader with an impressive track-record for growth and profitability, working with some of the world’s leading and most iconic entrepreneurs, projects and companies. PLSI is very excited to have such high-level talent coming on board to lead us through this important time for the Company. Mr. Victory comes from a tremendously strong business, law, financial, in addition to his extensive music and entertainment business experiences, this includes a vast network of experienced professional’s from diverse backgrounds, along with medical marijuana/cannabis investing & expansion opportunities. The “interim” appointment was made so that the PLSI family and Mr. Victory are able to act immediately in his hire, while supporting the Company’s recent progress in addressing various challenges of the past and building a foundation for the future.
A graduate of the Naval Justice Academy in Newport, Rhode Island. Mr. Victory brings a wide-range of skills, experiences, and relationships to the Company. Mr. Victory is great when it comes to working under pressure, strong problem-solving and analytical skills. His ability to adapt to changes quickly in the business environment is one of the many qualities that captures the attention of many, and its this experience that qualifies him for the CEO position. In addition to his skill set; Mr. Victory has a very strong overall working knowledge of global economics, international business, law, international partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, sports and entertainment.
Mr. Victory also served several years in the United States Marine Corps, where he learned the importance of service and Esprit De Corps. While working in the legal field in the military, Mr. Victory was able to be a consistent student of military law. He also was granted the opportunity to observe the value of discipline and teamwork, and what we have now come to know as the “mastermind alliance.” Mr. Victory was the recipient of several medals and honors, which include the prestigious Navy Achievement Medal and Outstanding Volunteer Medal, respectively.
Mr. Victory is focused on creating greater social value. He understands that the purpose is the promise to the customers, while bringing consistent value to shareholders. Mr. Victory has negotiated several partnerships to assist with the expansion of operations and has been able to focus on the pain points of the Company, while implementing a purpose driven strategy. Mr. Victory's appointment is timely and aligns perfectly with PLSI’s corporate evolution from the early stage organization we were years ago, into a professionally managed public company with top-tier executive talent. Placing world-class marketing and sales expertise at the highest level of the Company is critical to establish PLSI’s leadership position in the market. We believe we are headed in that direction.
About Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd.,
Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited is an adaptive healthcare solutions company. Our business is to advance research and integrate programs and manufacturing of products that target and treat diabetes, pain, cancer, and address psychological, gastrointestinal, autoimmune, neurological and sleep disorders. We strive to create partnerships and integrate these programs for human health into communities worldwide as part of our Global Health Initiative.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information contained in this press release regarding Phoenix Life Sciences International, Limited and its subsidiaries, (the “Companies”) may constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements. The words “plan”, “forecast”, “anticipates”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “should”, “believe,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Companies herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. The Companies disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release, except as may be required by law.
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and therefore the products sold by Phoenix Life Sciences International are not available in the U.S.
LEGAL DISCLOSURE
Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd., does not sell or distribute any products in the United States that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (USCSA). The Company does not grow, sell, or distribute cannabis-based products in the United States and is solely involved with the legal distribution of pharmaceutical products that contain active ingredients derived from the cannabis plant within international markets.
