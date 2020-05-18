News Release/Structure Fire/Middletown Springs
VSP NEWS RELEASE
Incident/ Fire Investigation – Middletown Springs, Vermont
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT
VERMONT STATE POLICE – Rutland Barracks
Vermont State Police Case # 20B401752
INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation
FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant James Wright and Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz- Vermont State Police, Assistant State Fire Marshal Stan Baranowsi- Division of Fire Safety
CONTACT# 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 05/16/2020 Approximately 12:51 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4000 Saw Mill Hill Road, Middletown Springs, Vermont
Homeowner: Richard Lantman, Ira, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 16, 2020 at approximately 1251 PM, the Middletown Springs Fire Department responded to 4000 Saw Mill Hill Road for a report of a structure fire at a remote camp. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fully involved structure fire in the single-story camp. They noted most of the camp structure had already been consumed by the fire prior to their arrival. They then began an exterior attack of the fire however despite their efforts they were unable to save the structure from being completely consumed by the fire.
Minor injuries were reported.
As part of his scene assessment, Middletown Springs Fire Chief Joe Castle contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of this fire.
Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene on Monday morning and initiated an origin and cause investigation. It was determined the camp was believed to be unoccupied, however a male identified as Scott Saltis approached the firefighters from the woods behind the camp, claiming to have sustained minor injuries from the fire. Saltis was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center and treated for his injuries. It is unclear at this point if Mr. Saltis was staying in the camp or nearby in the woods, at the time of the fire.
This fire remains under investigation and is considered suspicious.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award
Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Det. Sergeant Jamie Wright
Vermont State Police
Fire and Explosion Unit
BCI Troop B – West
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
Fax: 802-442-3263
Email: james.wright@vermont.gov
VSP Records Request