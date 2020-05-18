Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,110 in the last 365 days.

MnDOT to continue districtwide crack fill project (May 18, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. –  Starting on Monday, May 18, MnDOT District 1 will resume filling bituminous cracks at sites across the district.

Project areas, in order of work priority, include Hwys 18, 123, 23, 37, 1, 11, 53, and 217 near the municipalities of Hibbing, Sandstone, McGrath, Askov, International Falls, Ray, and Effie. Traffic will be placed into temporary flagger controlled lane closures. Work will occur during daylight hours only, require a 12 foot lane restriction, and continue until June 20.

MnDOT road work has been identified as a critical service in Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home executive order. MnDOT is being as flexible as possible with schedules during this period of lower traffic volumes to keep projects moving forward and minimize the impact to motorists. Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###

You just read:

MnDOT to continue districtwide crack fill project (May 18, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.