MnDOT to continue districtwide crack fill project (May 18, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting on Monday, May 18, MnDOT District 1 will resume filling bituminous cracks at sites across the district.

Project areas, in order of work priority, include Hwys 18, 123, 23, 37, 1, 11, 53, and 217 near the municipalities of Hibbing, Sandstone, McGrath, Askov, International Falls, Ray, and Effie. Traffic will be placed into temporary flagger controlled lane closures. Work will occur during daylight hours only, require a 12 foot lane restriction, and continue until June 20.

MnDOT road work has been identified as a critical service in Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home executive order. MnDOT is being as flexible as possible with schedules during this period of lower traffic volumes to keep projects moving forward and minimize the impact to motorists. Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

