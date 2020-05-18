Perkins Performance Indicators | Nebraska Department of Education

Numerator: Number of CTE concentrators who achieved reading/language arts proficiency on the statewide high school reading/language arts assessment (ACT or NSCAS-Alt) and who, in the reporting year, graduated high school.

Denominator: Number of CTE concentrators who took the statewide high school assessments in reading/language arts (ACT or NSCAS-Alt) whose scores were included in the State’s ESEA accountability reporting and who, in the reporting year, graduated high school.