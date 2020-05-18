“We’re All In” initiative and grant program announced

Governor Tony Evers and WEDC today announced a major new initiative that combines federal CARES Act funding with specific Wisconsin programs aimed at helping small business respond to and recover from the effects of the COVID-19 health emergency. The We’re All In initiative includes $2,500 cash grants to assist with the cost of business interruption or for health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory.

While details of the grant’s requirements are being finalized, the following information was included in today’s announcement:

Grants in the amount of $2,500 will be available for small businesses with 20 or fewer FTEs impacted by COVID-19 that have not already received WEDC COVID-19 assistance.

Up to 30,000 businesses may receive grants.

The application period for these grants will open in June.

People interested in receiving up-to-date information on the We’re All In initiative, including the timeline for the applications for the We’re All In Grant Program, can subscribe to daily alerts at www.wedc.org/focus-forward.