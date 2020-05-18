Brady Bunte – ProBaller Ultra Premium Energy Drinks – "Healthy Energy Drinks"

Brady Bunte - ProBaller Energy Drink

Brady Bunte has been doing research on Energy Drinks for several years now and he says that the healthiest “Taurine” Energy Drink on the market is clearly ProBaller Energy Drink.

ProBaller was specially crafted as a unique tasting energy drink that would mix well with tequila. As most people are familiar with the popular Red Bull-Vodka drink that is typically served in bars and clubs, no brand has created an energy drink that mixes well with tequila, until now! ProBaller uses Organic Light Agave Nectar as its primary sweetener and agave nectar is commonly used as a sweetener in margaritas. ProBaller taste similar to a Squirt or Cactus Cooler.

Brady Bunte has noted that agave nectar cost more than 10 times the cost of sugar which make the ProBaller drink quite a bargain as it is priced similar to Red Bull. Agave nectar is low glycemic so you don’t get the typical sugar withdrawals with ProBaller that you get from other leading brand like Red Bull, Monster, RockStar and Bang. All of the other noted leading brands use sucralose as their primarily sweetener. Sucralose is a synthetic, artificial sweetener with zero calories that is not good for your body and is the least expensive sweetener available. These other brands only use sucralose to cut their product cost and keep the calories down. Brady Bunte notes that a 12oz can of ProBaller only has 70 calories and is the lowest of all the other noted leading brands. ProBaller also doesn’t have your typical energy drink nasty after taste.

ProBaller is the only energy drink on the market to use “Ultra Premium” ingredients like “organic light agave nectar” and also uses natural flavors, sweeteners and does not use any color additives. ProBaller hands down is the healthiest taurine energy drink on the market. ProBaller also has added healthy herbs and vitamins like Ginseng Root, Milk Thistle, Guarana seed, Inositol, L-Glutamine, Niacin and Vitamins B3, B5, B6 & B12.

ProBaller is sold throughout California and online and soon to be expanding into other states.