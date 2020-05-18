Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 22 William Penn Highway Paving Continues this Week in Monroeville

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing milling and paving operations on Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County, will continue Tuesday through Thursday, May 19-21 weather permitting.

Route 22 milling and paving operations requiring single-lane restrictions between Route 48 and Westmoreland County will occur from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day according to the following schedule: 

  • Tuesday, May 19 – Westbound left lane

  • Wednesday, May 20 – Eastbound right lane

  • Thursday, May 21 – Westbound right lane

  • Friday, May 22 – Weather make-up day

Police will assist with traffic control at key intersections through the corridor.

The paving work is part of a $10.95 million improvement project on Route 22 that began in 2019. Completed work includes concrete patching, drainage upgrades, guide rail improvements, island and curb work, signal updates, and sign and pavement marking installation. Erurovia Atlantic Coast LLC is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

