Main Street resurfacing in Benton Harbor starts Monday

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Berrien

HIGHWAY: I-94 Business Route (BR) (East Main Street)

CLOSEST CITY: Benton Harbor

START DATE: Monday, May 25, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, June 26, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing almost 2 miles of I-94 BR from the St. Joseph River to Fair Avenue in Benton Harbor. Construction includes crack filling, joint repairs and new pavement markings.

For project details and a map, please visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The new road surface will extend the life of the roadway and improve safety and ride quality.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be single-lane closures.