Main Street resurfacing in Benton Harbor starts Monday
COUNTY: Berrien
HIGHWAY: I-94 Business Route (BR) (East Main Street)
CLOSEST CITY: Benton Harbor
START DATE: Monday, May 25, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, June 26, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing almost 2 miles of I-94 BR from the St. Joseph River to Fair Avenue in Benton Harbor. Construction includes crack filling, joint repairs and new pavement markings.
For project details and a map, please visit Mi Drive.
SAFETY BENEFITS: The new road surface will extend the life of the roadway and improve safety and ride quality.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be single-lane closures.