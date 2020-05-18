Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Offers Reward for Information on Davidson County Missing Person

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Daniel Allan Price, age 30. 

On January 24, 2019, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person, identified as Daniel Allan Price. Mr. Price was reportedly last seen at 133 Pearl Drive, Lexington, North Carolina, where he resided with two roommates. Mr. Price’s vehicle was located in the driveway at the residence but neither Price nor his roommates were located at the residence. Shortly after, Mr. Price’s roommates, Christopher Burgess and Natasha Myers, were also reported missing. Burgess and Myers returned home on January 27, 2019. However, Mr. Price did not return and is still missing.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2051, Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500. 

 

