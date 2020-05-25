Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd., (OTC: PLSI) Announces Formal Resignation of CEO, Janelle Marsden
Janelle did an amazing job managing and navigating through very important issues during a challenging time. We are very pleased she will be staying on as an advisor.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Life Announces Formal Resignation of CEO, Janelle Marsden
Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited (OTC: PLSI) (“Phoenix Life” or the “Company”), an adaptive healthcare solutions company, today announced the resignation of CEO, Janelle Marsden.
Due to matters unrelated to the Company, Ms. Marsden recently tendered her formal resignation to the board of directors. She had been previously granted an extended personal leave of absence several weeks ago.
As a lifelong entrepreneur and longtime business person, Ms. Marsden owns several businesses in Australia that had been devastated by the national fires in Australia in late 2019 and early 2020.
Lewis "Spike” Humer was appointed by other members of the board of directors to Acting CEO during Ms. Marsden's leave of absence. Upon acceptance of Ms. Marsden's resignation, the Company's board of directors entered into discussions with outside individuals to retain a new CEO.
Mr. Humer said, "We are deeply saddened by Janelle's resignation and heartbroken over the devastating impact the fires had on the people of Australia and her community, businesses, employees, and family. Her strength and commitment to Phoenix Life Sciences International, Limited, and our shareholders never wavered at any time, despite the circumstance of 2019/20," she continued. "Janelle led the Company through its highest time of challenge and her energy, integrity, drive to help the Company survive and make PLSI successful, was and is truly amazing. "
Ms. Marsden stated, I thank the board for its ongoing support and all of the committed employees and partners for your determination to continue to focus on the vision through a difficult 2019. I am excited to see the development and delivery of these opportunities that we have been working on over the past months and I will continue to do everything to support PLSI and the delivery of this vision.”
The Company expects to appoint a new CEO in the near future and Mr. Humer will continue his role as Executive Chairman of the Board for the foreseeable future. The Company also expects to announce the date of a meeting of the shareholders in the near future to appoint additional directors to its board.
Additional press release event details:
Ms. Marsden remains a member of the PLSI Board of Directors and continues to operate in an advisory capacity, focused largely on Port Vanuatu and Australia initiatives, along with global strategic relationship development.
For more information on Phoenix Life’s capital raise and accompanying Private Placement Memorandum, please visit the Company’s Investor Portal at http://invest.phoenixlife.co
To learn more about Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd., please visit: https://www.phoenixlife.co/.
About Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd.,
Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited is an adaptive healthcare solutions company. Our business is to advance research and integrate programs and manufacturing of products that target and treat diabetes, pain, cancer, and address psychological, gastrointestinal, autoimmune, neurological and sleep disorders. We strive to create partnerships and integrate these programs for human health into communities worldwide as part of our Global Health Initiative.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information contained in this press release regarding Phoenix Life Sciences International, Limited and its subsidiaries, (the “Companies”) may constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements. The words “plan”, “forecast”, “anticipates”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “should”, “believe,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Companies herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. The Companies disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release, except as may be required by law.
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and therefore the products sold by Phoenix Life Sciences International are not available in the U.S.
LEGAL DISCLOSURE
Phoenix Life Sciences International, Ltd., does not sell or distribute any products in the United States that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (USCSA). The Company does not grow, sell, or distribute cannabis-based products in the United States and is solely involved with the legal distribution of pharmaceutical products that contain active ingredients derived from the cannabis plant within international markets.
