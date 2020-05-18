Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, May 18, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of May 18th will include the following:

Tuesday, May 19th at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a full accelerateSC meeting, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Note: Members of the media will be permitted access to the ballroom and will be provided ample space to practice proper social distancing. Additionally, the meeting will be streamed live at https://www.scetv.org/live/acceleratesc.

Wednesday, May 20th at 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a telephone town hall with Congressman William Timmons, please use participant call-in phone number: 844-227-7556.

Wednesday, May 20th at 7:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak during a virtual meeting of the Greenville Young Republicans, please view at:https://www.facebook.com/gvlyoungrepublicans/.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: May 11, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the weeks of May 11, 2020, included:

Monday, May 11th

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the meeting of the protection component of accelerateSC.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a governors-only briefing with Vice President Mike Pence and Senior Administration officials regarding COVID-19.

11:45 AM: Meeting with business leaders.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster joined The Boeing Company, the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), members of South Carolina’s Congressional Delegation, and other local officials to welcome three Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft filled with vital personal protective equipment (PPE) for COVID-19 response efforts, Boeing South Carolina, 5400 Airframe Drive, North Charleston, S.C.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the meeting of the resources component of accelerateSC.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call regarding COVID-19.

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster joined public health officials for a media briefing regarding the state’s response to COVID-19.

Tuesday, May 12th

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Meeting with RADM Eric Jones, United States Coast Guard Seventh District.

6:24 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

6:37 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

8:43 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

9:08 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Wednesday, May 13th

8:42 AM: Call with Daniel Kowalski, Counselor to the U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary.

12:00 PM: Call with South Carolina business leaders.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call regarding COVID-19, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

1:15 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the meeting of the response component of accelerateSC, USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, May 14th

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

8:45 AM: Virtual meeting with the Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina (BIA).

11:00 AM: Call with South Carolina business leaders.

2:00 PM: Economic development call.

7:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.

Friday, May 15th

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster visited ZVerse, Z-Verse Warehouse, 103 Corporate Boulevard, West Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the governance component meeting of accelerateSC, USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call regarding COVID-19, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly and South Carolina pastors.

3:15 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly and South Carolina pastors.

1:00 PM: Call with a fellow governor.