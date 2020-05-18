HD-BNC Dual Port PCB Connectors Increase Connectivity Density
Amphenol RF expands its HD-BNC offerings with dual port PCB jacks optimized for 12G SDI broadcast performance.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce HD-BNC dual port PCB jacks into an already broad portfolio of 12G optimized interconnects. This new connector configuration allows for dual-port termination and increases connector density while saving valuable PCB real estate, eliminating the need for risers or mezzanine connectors. The dual port interface is ideal for 4K or ultra-HD broadcast applications, and meets the latest SMPTE specifications for 12G broadcast.
The HD-BNC dual port PCB jacks feature the popular bayonet style coupling mechanism and offer stable electrical performance though 18 GHz. The connector contacts are gold plated beryllium copper, and bodies are matte tin plated zinc die-cast, or gold plated machined brass. Both designs have a secure bulkhead mounting feature. These jacks are available as both stacked and staggered mount configurations for additional versatility.
In addition to 12G HD-BNC products, Amphenol RF also offers multiple 12G capable configurations of the popular BNC connector and most recently, MCX connectors. Adapters and fixed length cable assemblies are also available.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
